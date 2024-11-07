Screaming Tuna: Vibrant Sushi Spot Along Milwaukee’s Riverfront

× Expand Photo by Emily Prochaska Screaming Tuna's Omakase Platter Screaming Tuna's Omakase Platter

Screaming Tuna (106 W. Seeboth St.) sits between Walkers Point and the Historic Third Ward, occupying a prime spot along the Milwaukee River. Since its opening in 2011 by owners Cristian Vega and Jeff Bronstad, this sleek Asian bistro and sushi restaurant has become a local favorite, offering a contemporary twist on classic dishes.

On most weekends, Screaming Tuna is buzzing with energy, often fully booked and requiring reservations in advance. However, on this particular Wednesday evening at 6 p.m., the restaurant was far less crowded, with only a few groups dining and opting to sit outside. Despite the quieter scene, the parking lot was fully occupied. Street parking is available nearby, although it can be a bit of a challenge to find a spot, particularly given the area’s popularity.

× Expand Photo by Emily Prochaska Screaming Tuna dining room Screaming Tuna

Screaming Tuna is located on the bottom level of a large condominium building. Inside, the ambiance is modern and stylish, with slightly dimmed lighting that creates a sophisticated yet casual vibe. The space feels upscale without being stuffy—ideal for everything from a casual dinner to a special night out. Seating options are diverse, including high-top tables, low-top tables, bar seating (both cocktail bar and sushi bar), booths, and an outdoor terrace. For larger gatherings, there are two private dining areas that can be combined into one for a more intimate or expansive dining experience. In the warmer months, sitting outside along the river is a real treat. Those dining can catch views of passing boats, people canoeing, and of course, the scenic Downtown Milwaukee skyline. Even diners inside won’t miss the scenery, thanks to the floor to ceiling windows along the inside of the restaurant.

Array of Options

The menu itself offers an array of options, blending classic sushi favorites and creative new inventions, all while having gluten free and vegetarian options to accommodate various dietary needs and preferences. Their drink menu is equally various, complementing the food with a curated selection of creative craft cocktails, wine, local brews and sake. Their food menu is thoughtfully organized into sections—appetizers, maki rolls, specialty rolls, sushi entrees, and kitchen entrees. Most items on the menu are served on a large plate with individual small plates, perfect for sharing on a date or in a group.

× Expand Photo by Emily Prochaska Screaming Tuna sushi rolls Screaming Tuna sushi rolls - Spicy Tuna Rolls and Signature Rolls

In the interest of trying a bit of everything, I ordered an appetizer of spicy garlic edamame ($7.50), a spicy tuna roll ($8.50), the Screaming Tuna Signature Specialty Roll ($18) and the Omakase Entree Platter with Miso Soup ($31).

The edamame can be ordered plain salted, spicy garlic, or lemon ginger (with a small upcharge for the added ingredients). It’s a staple on any sushi and Asian bistro menu and it certainly did not disappoint, bringing an in-your-face garlic taste with a kick at the end. In addition, the spicy tuna roll and specialty roll were flavorful and showed creativity in their preparation. The specialty roll specifically blended the flavors of tempura shrimp, spicy kani kama, avocado, roasted garlic, sweet soy reduction and lava sauce perfectly while adding a satisfying texture of seared yellowfin tuna on top.

The sushi rolls were generous in size and well presented, though the Omakase Platter stood out as the most intriguing dish. The chef’s selection of 13 pieces of nigiri and sashimi offered a variety of flavors, though some pieces were more muted in flavor than others, lacking the boldness typically expected from this type of tasting experience.

Nevertheless, I had an artfully crafted dinner that was delicious and affordable for the amount of food served. Whether you’re a sushi lover or just seeking something new or exciting for lunch or dinner, Screaming Tuna delivers a memorable dining experience with delicious food, attentive staff, and a vibrant atmosphere that makes it an appealing destination for both casual dinners and special occasions alike.

