Serious Sanji: Tosa’s Fun Dim Sum & Bubble Tea

Milwaukee’s newest dim sum spot is seriously delicious. Serious Sanji is located at 853 N. Mayfair Road in one of the many unassuming strip malls across from the various hospital campuses. From bubble tea to dim sum, your table will be filled with irresistible Chinese flavors you can’t find just anywhere.

Walking into Serious Sanji on a Saturday afternoon, the place was abuzz with hungry people. Once my friends and I sat down, we noticed a loud robot delivering dim sum to tables around the restaurant--something you don’t see every day in Milwaukee! The menu is big but not overwhelming and features dumplings, noodles, soups, rice, and appetizers, with your choice of meats or vegetables on one side and endless bubble tea and beverage options on the other side.

Here’s what we got: cucumber salad, pork Sanji, wonton with chili sauce, scallion pancake, Shang Hai soup dumplings, Peking duck buns and dan dan noodles. And I opted for a Thai iced tea to help was it all down. For three people, this was a good amount of dim sum and a variety of what’s offered on the menu. The dishes that stood out the most were the scallion pancake, wonton with chili sauce and the dan dan noodles. We ordered the hand-crafted rice rolls that are on the menu, but the kitchen hasn’t been serving them yet. It seems like they’ve been very busy for the few months they’ve been open, and it’s understandable why!

For three former New Yorkers who had access to authentic dim sum at a moment’s notice, we were impressed by Serious Sanji and agreed it’s a necessary addition to the Milwaukee food scene. Next time you’re in the mood for brunch but aren’t feeling like eggs, dim sum is the best alternative. And it looks like they have a wide delivery range which can be promising for people who can’t easily make it to their Mayfair spot. I can see more Serious Sanjis opening up around town someday!