Summer at The White House

Photo Credit: Sandy Reitman The White House

I think we can all agree that it’s hard to beat a Milwaukee summer. Maybe it’s because we wait so many months for a glimpse of warm weather, but I really think it’s how our city takes advantage of it while it’s here. That includes festivals, concerts, races, patios, and restaurant menus alike. This summer, I was invited to The White House for a tasting menu of their new summer items.

If you don’t know The White House (2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) in Bay View, it’s time to make a stop. Like its namesake, this fun and fancy dinner spot has the feel of an old classic with a modern twist. For this dinner, I was accompanied by friends and family of the owners starting with a champagne toast. I brought my mother with me as my guest because she’s someone who rarely indulges in an elegant affair.

Tasting menus are all about pacing yourself so you have room for whatever comes next. This one also came with a very thoughtful wine pairing menu (although the bar was open for anyone who wanted something else). To make it succinct, this is the order of what we tasted throughout the night:

Amuse bouche of watermelon, balsamic, basil

Pink Moon oysters and mignonette

Chilled asparagus and kale soup

Yellow and green zucchini salad with burrata

Watermelon sorbet (palate cleanser and break)

U10 Atlantic sea scallop wrapped in bacon

Bavette and chimichurri

Petite pork medallions in a cream sauce

Lemon lavender sorbet and Cava float

Pears with blue cheese and honey

I must give a shoutout to chef Alexander Stewart for a wonderfully thought-out menu, which also came with vegetarian options for each round. It’s hard to pick which menu item I liked the best as they all harmoniously went together in a flavorful direction. If I had to choose, I would say the chilled asparagus and kale soup which is not something I normally like. Honestly, you can’t go wrong when ordering any of these items on their actual summer menu.

The White House is so special, and I feel so very welcome every time I walk in the doors. During the watermelon sorbet break, we all went and enjoyed a cocktail on their outdoor patio and soaked up the remaining sun at dusk. Next time you’re at a tasting menu, I highly recommend taking a break to stretch your legs and digest a bit before the remaining dishes. While I described this place as fancy, it has a very neighborhood feel when you walk in that’s not discouraging at all. In fact, I’ve been using The White House as my go-to celebratory dinner spot for birthdays, promotions, and whatever positive things pop up in life.

Whether you have something to celebrate or are looking to enjoy summer dishes, look no further than The White House.