The Bar at Saint Kate’s Now Has Sushi

Thank you, Marcus Group, for giving us Saint Kate–the Arts Hotel! Downtown Milwaukee needed a hip hotel, and you answered the call. Not only does it have beautifully unique rooms, space for conferences and a number of restaurants, it also has a great lobby bar. (One of my favorite places to hang in any city!)

Along with a long list of craft cocktails, imported wine and beer, the lobby bar also has a small food menu for lunch, happy hour and dinner. I’ve met friends for drinks, had meetings, run into celebrities, and even said hello to Mr. Greg Marcus himself in this bar. For you Real Housewives of New York fans out there, it’s essentially The Regency of downtown Milwaukee. Everyone goes here …

Recently, they’ve added sushi to the menu and it’s a welcomed treat from a more Italian-leaning menu (featuring Proof Pizza, also located in the lobby). Sushi is a great thing to eat during drinks because it keeps things light, is easy to share and doesn’t get messy.

The sushi is now available at The Bar for lunch and dinner as well as during dinner service at Aria upstairs. I was met by Sam, their marketing manager, who seated my friend Newby and I in the open Giggly space. Executive Chef Heskeith Flavien (formerly of Mason Street Grill) brought out each roll with an explanation of their fresh fish and vegetables in each one. Nothing too wild and crazy here, but it’s always nice to know where your fish is coming from when you’re somewhere not seaside.

As of now their offering seven choices: Vegetable Roll, California Roll, Rainbow Roll (spicy tuna, crab salad and cucumber, topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado), Spicy Tuna Roll, Fiesta Fire Roll, Nigiri Assortment Plate (pieces of fish without rice), and the Sushi Combo Plate (California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll).

While they were all great, it’s the Fiesta Fire Roll that stood out for me: 10 pieces of sushi featuring tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, jalapeno, habanero, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo. Chef explained it’s inspired by Milwaukee’s South Side—a little fiery and always fresh. It’s not too spicy so don’t be afraid to try it if the name scares you. It’s a hearty enough roll to order one for yourself without being too full or hungry afterwards.

Newby and I are both well-versed in sushi and agreed this was some of the city’s best. Since it was 1 p.m. on a Tuesday, we skipped the wine and sake, but I very much look forward to trying it the next time I’m there. Honestly, I don’t hang here nearly enough. With live music and endless entertainment, this hotel is a consistent hotspot. If you’re lucky, you might run into someone famous, too, next time you’re there!