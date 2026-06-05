Tosa’s New Coffee Idyll

× Expand Photo by Tim Czerniakowski Idyll Coffee Roasters - Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Idyll Coffee Roasters cafe in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin (2026)

It was a cloudy October morning in the city of Bologna. I was an American student at the university on the way to my first day of class. I had yet to drink coffee. I dove into a cafè which Italians call bars off of a sleepy vicolo in the città universitaria. I asked the barista, an imposing Adonis with wavy, raven hair for a cappuccino. He served me a drink composed of an immaculately pulled shot of espresso layered with beautifully frothed milk. The clouds parted, the angels sang, visions of Elysium appeared.

“This?” I asked myself, “is this a cappuccino?”

The first, second, and third words to say about Idyll Coffee Roasters (6330 W. North Ave.) are its baristas, its baristas, and its baristas. Since the rise of the American specialty coffee trade in the latter part of the 20th century, the quality of what Americans define as specialty coffee drinks have evolved. The truth is a majority of Americans, even coffee lovers, even those consuming quotidian cups of coffee drinks, maybe even you, don't actually know what those drinks should taste like.

What separates a quality coffee drink from an ordinary coffee drink is the quality of the skill, the experience, and the expertise of its barista, which is what separates the quality of coffee drinks at Idyll from those made by an ordinary café, coffee shop, or restaurant.

Idyll’s Ideal Coffee

Expand Photo by Tim Czerniakowski Idyll Coffee Roasters - Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Patrons seated on the second floor of Idyll Coffee Roasters in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin (2026)

After a score of visits and a score of coffee drinks at Idyll including cappuccinos, cortados, espressos, espresso macchiatos, lattes, matcha lattes, au laits, flat whites and pour overs all of the coffees and coffee drinks served were ideal representatives of their genus and species.

The story of Idyll begins with its four owners Karen Kurgan and Peter Sohnle, who are married, along with Sohnle's sister, Amy Tamburrino, and her husband, Dave Tamburrino. Karen, Peter, Amy and Dave invested in adaptive reuse architecture to incarnate a neighborhood coffee sanctuary out of a vacant office building. They have achieved what they set out to do.

As soon as you step into Idyll, you feel what a Spaniard might call its chispa. A spark. What we an American would call a vibe. It’s the alchemy of the shop’s design, the colors of its materials, the textures of its surfaces, the light through its windows, the hubbub of the people around you. Those people whiling away their mornings and afternoons downstairs and upstairs at Idyll are students and study groups, mothers and fathers with infants and toddlers, businesspeople in corporate conferences, as well as neighbors and couples and friends. Idyll doesn’t feel like a coffee shop with a clientele. It’s a café with a community.

Roast Their Own

Idyll roasts its own coffee, but provides modest details about them. (The owners of Idyll did not respond to inquiries about the café and its roasts.) They are as good as they have to be to serve the shop’s exemplary coffee drinks.

But even an idyll can’t be ideal. Idyll Coffee Roasters sets a high standard of quality for its coffee drinks, but its Venoisserie and Danish and scones (provided by Sugar Studio) aren’t Idyll’s equal. Croissants and pan au chocolat are poor facsimiles of the genuine articles. Danish and scones are overly sweet. Cookies are satisfactory, but not out of the ordinary. Yet dissonances like these are common among American specialty coffee shops. The coffee drinks they serve don’t easily accommodate the American palette for sweet bakery.

A year or two after the turn of the century, I wrote an article for Food Arts magazine about the American specialty coffee trade. The article was accompanied by a cappuccino technical guide I compiled with the guidance of Heidi Rasmussen, quality assurance manager of Illy Caffè North America; Johnny McGregor, chairman of the food science and human nutrition department and founder of a milk frothing laboratory at Clemson University; Fritz Storm, the 2002 World Barista Champion; and David C. Schomer, author of Espresso Coffee: Professional Techniques. The five of us mused about what American specialty coffee shops would look like in the coming years. I wish I could show them this new coffee Idyll.