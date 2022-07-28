We are Eating on the Chilango Express

Photo Credit: Sandy Reitman Chilango Express Burrito

If pizza is my true love, then burritos are my best friend. There’s something so cozy about warm fillings wrapped tightly into a tortilla. Personally, I love a hand-held walking burrito, but most of these authentic Mexican spots serve them on plates with cutlery.

Chilango Express came up in Google search when looking for a Cali-Mex burrito, meaning it has more than rice, beans and meat inside of it. This is the Chipotle style we’ve grown to know and love. During my search I saw that someone spilled the beans about a California (originally hailing from San Diego) burrito at Chilango Express meaning there are French fries wrapped into it. I called and asked and whoever I spoke to said “sure that’s a thing”—my waiter when I got here was more like “yeah we can do that”—so we did!

Maybe I just made up a new menu item, but I drove 20 minutes for this and I’m not turning back. As someone who grew up in the North Shore of Milwaukee and so did my parents, I am admittedly and a foreigner when going west, especially West Allis. I’ve been reading about so many good restaurants here that I really need to kick into gear and get exploring.

OMG—this burrito is everything. It honestly weighs like a pound. While the fries aren’t necessary, they do add some good texture and flavor. The salsa and guacamole are next level good and fresh. Plus, the burrito is served in aluminum foil on a plat to make it hand-held if so desired. The front of their menu says something about their homemade tortillas and wow they are legit. There is a list of many different meats and veggies you can add to doctor a burrito, and my simple chicken plus fries was fire.

The staff was so friendly and showed me a little picture book of their history starting as a stand on 27th and National, then somewhere in Oconomowoc, followed by a side space of the gas station now across the street from their current 7030 W. Lincoln Avenue location.

While it might be a 20-minute highway drive away from my place, this is a new best friend that I will keep coming back for in West Allis if not finding other new food friends along the way.