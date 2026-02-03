What Makes a Great Romantic Restaurant?

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Bartolotta Restaurants Moules marinières - Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro's moules marinières

Here's the secret about the most romantic restaurant meals: The restaurant is a setting, not a destination. Whatever the occasion—a longed-for first date, a proposal, an anniversary, a special birthday or a date night—the purpose of the visit is to make a personal connection, and the setting should encourage that connection rather than elbowing its way in for attention. The atmosphere should be quiet and serene, with music pitched to accompany conversation rather than overwhelm it. The lighting should be soft and warm, because we all look our best by candlelight! The service should be attentive without being intrusive. The food should be satisfying and delicious but not overdone; how romantic can we feel when we're stuffed, bloated, and about to collapse into a food coma? Refined, elegant food wins out over all-you-can eat bargains. The restaurant should do nothing that creates friction, whether in the menu or the table settings or the service. Everything should be designed to make the diners feel pampered and special.

Expand Photo courtesy of The Bartolotta Restaurants Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro - Exterior Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro

With all that said, it's no surprise that Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro won the title of Milwaukee's most romantic restaurant of 2025 according to Shepherd Express readers. Runners up in the category were Milwaukee Chophouse, Sala Modern Sicilian, the Packing House and newcomer Purslane—all excellent choices for a date night, but Lake Park Bistro's ace in the hole is the stunning view from its bank of windows overlooking Lake Michigan and its location nestled in the landmark Lake Park. Booking a visit to confirm the swoon-worthiness of the venue, my dining companion and I took a corner table by those windows. (If you really want to pull out the stops for a special evening, time your meal with the sunset hour. Not something we could manage during the shortest days of the year, but the snow on the lighted tree-lined pathways below had its own charm.)

Expand Photo courtesy of The Bartolatta Restaurants Mousse au chocolat - Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro mousse au chocolat "Yves Camdeborde"

The menu at Lake Park is classically French, beautifully executed, rich with flavor without being weighty or dense, and every detail correct. The dishes leaned into the sensuality of good eating, with luxurious textures and layered flavors, from the velvety ultratraditional Soupe à l'Oignon (French Onion Soup) to the final treat of a dessert soufflé, which was like eating a chocolate cloud and went perfectly with a rich, bitter espresso. For entrees, we both opted for fowl—the Poulet à la Crème, roasted chicken in a cream sauce, and a seasonal special of Confit de Canard (duck confit), served over a bed of braised lentils with a cassis duck sauce. Our knowledgeable server helped me choose just the right wine to partner with the duck (the French-only wine menu runs to 24 pages). While we waited for our entrees, we were entertained by watching a show—a whole roasted Dover sole being expertly filleted for the couple at the next table over. All the food was excellent, but the highlight for me was the Oeuf Mollet avec Champignons appetizer—a soft-boiled egg, mysteriously breaded and fried, and served over a bed of lettuce, with a layer of beautifully cooked wild mushrooms at the bottom.

We ordered a la carte to take advantage of the whole menu, but there is also an Haute Bistro menu, offering three options for each of four courses. If you're going for a full four-course meal, it will save money but will limit your choices. A night out at Lake Park Bistro is not inexpensive, but the complex, technically sophisticated dishes (the delicate touch needed to peel, bread and fry a soft-boiled egg doesn't come without lots of practice!) justify the asking price.

