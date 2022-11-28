IPAs, Barrel Aged Stouts, Hard Seltzers at Eagle Park Brewing

× Expand Photo: Eagle Park Brewing - eagleparkbrewing.com Eagle Park Brewing taproom Eagle Park Brewing taproom

Garages are often creative spaces, especially in Wisconsin. Besides bands, microbreweries also have had their humble beginnings in such quarters. In New Berlin, the Borgardt brothers—Max and Jackson—started brewing in their family garage. The home was located near the junction of Eagle Trace and Deer Park Drive, hence the company name.

With their younger brother they also had a band, so the garage was truly multipurpose. Brewing won out and with another friend, Jake Schinker. In 2017 they started Eagle Park Brewing and Distillery Company in the old Lincoln Warehouse in the west end of Bay View, moving into a larger space on Hamilton Street in 2018. In 2020 they opened a new location in Muskego.

Their Milwaukee location is in the old Gallun Tannery garage constructed in 1920 with Cream City bricks. The interior, though updated, still has that old blue-collar feel. All their sour beers are brewed here.

Jackson is the principal brewer and with over 500 different brews he’s obviously a very busy man. There are double IPA and stouts with 14% ABV. (Be sure to have a designated driver or ride arranged if you’re into these serious brews.)

Monday is trivia night at both locations. Their vodka and gin are corn based and come in at 40% alc. Their bourbon is 44% alcohol.

Eagle Park Blue Raspberry Lemonade Kooler Hard Seltzer Eagle Park Blue Raspberry Lemonade Kooler Hard Seltzer

When asked, Jake Schinker, the brand director, had this to say about current favorites. “Recently we have had lots of great feedback on our triple IPAs, barrel aged stouts, and our new Kooler series of hard seltzers. We try to make something for everyone, so with 515 recipes and counting, we guarantee you’ll be able to find something you love!”

When I last looked at their website they flagged: Blue Raspberry Lemonade Kooler, Double Blackberry Lemon Gose, and Double Raspberry Slush. With 515 recipes and counting it’s safe for them to say: Every Pour. Every Toast. Every Taste.

More information can be found at eagleparkbrewing.com.