Minocqua Brewing Co. Releases Mandela Mash Lager

Minocqua Brewing Company, the Up North #ProgressiveBeer guys, have launched their latest political beer offering, Mandela Mash, the beer that "won't embarass you in public" and "comes in an aluminum can, not a a tinfoil hat".

The brewery, known for its progressive stances in solid red country, has been releasing their thoroughly blue beers for several years now, including Biden Beer ("inoffensive and not bitter"), Evers Ale, Tammy Shandy, and Bernie Brew, among others. They're also probably (not sure, how do you look this up?) the only brewery in the country that has its own Super PAC (political action committee).

Kirk Bangstad, the brewery's owner, created the Super PAC, whose motto is "dark money meant for good" to target Ron Johnson, Tom Tiffany and Rob Swearingen, as well as any other politicians who supported the January 6 insurrection, and commits 5% of its profits to the committee, as well as asking for public donations.

Honoring US Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, the new Mandela Mash is a lager with 4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) and 10.5 IBU (bitterness). It will start shipping to stores throughout Wisconsin early next week.

Bangstad also appears on the Up North Podcast (upnorthpodcast.com) as well as being behind several other progressive initiatives.

For more info on the beer, visit minocquabrewingcompany.com.