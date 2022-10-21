Riverwest Breweries Shuttle Starts Saturday

× Expand Riverwest brewery shuttle map

Riverwest brewery hoppers will have a new convenience starting this Saturday, October 22, as the new Five-Three-Brew-One-Two shuttles kicks off to ferry beer tasters from taproom to taproom on Saturdays.

The new service, a play on words with the Riverwest zip code of 53212, is the creation of the Riverwest Brewery Syndicate, a consortium comprising all five Riverwest breweries. It will run in a continuous loop in a 35-minute cycle Saturdays from 2-7 p.m.

From the northernmost brewery, the shuttle will hit the Gathering Place Brewing Company on Vienna Avenue, make its way south to the nearby Amorphic Beer on Fratney, then stop by Black Husky Brewing on Locust Street and Company Brewing on Center Street, before heading south to the Lakefront Brewery on Commerce Street by the river downtown, and then back again.

It’s a free hop on, hop off service, and revelers are requested not to bring their drinks on the bus.