MobCraft Beer: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Brewery

MobCraft is the world's first completely crowdsourced brewery. That means they've found a way to crowdsource just about every aspect of the beer development process.

The idea for MobCraft was originally dreamt up by a group of college students at UW-Whitewater in 2012. One student studying microbiology, Andrew Gierczak, and another studying business, Henry Schwartz, combined their love of homebrewing and the concept of crowdsourcing to start developing new ideas for beers.

In this first episode of The Brewery Series , Schwartz talks more about the history of the brewery, including their move to Milwaukee in 2016, and this month's release of the The Blood of Acan, a stout brewed with cacao nibs, chili peppers and vanilla beans.

The MobCraft Taproom in Walker's Point is open 7 days a week. There are 25 beers on tap and several beers available for purchase to-go. Stop by to give them a try and stay tuned to ShepherdExpress.com/MobCraft for more updates.

Upcoming Events

Over the next few months we will go inside the Walker’s Point brewery and taproom to get a behind the scenes look at everything from their brewing process, packaging, special events and, of course, the crowd sourcing approach to turning your ideas into beer.

The Brewery Series is brought to you by MobCraft Beer.