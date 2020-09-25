Get Used to Eating/Drinking Outdoors this Winter

× Expand Courtesy of The Lost Whale The Lost Whale in Bay View built a tent with heaters in preparation for the colder weather ahead.

It's no secret that Wisconsinites like to drink and given the state of world affairs right now, many people are imbibing, for better or worse. One of the most important parts of drinking in this state is the social aspect, but drinking inside of a bar has been shown to be a risky proposition for your health. So, people have started to drink outside more.

It makes sense when you think about it, because we have always embraced drinking outside, even in cold weather. Opening day tailgating happens even if it’s just above freezing, and it wouldn’t be a Packers tailgate without being able to see your breath or your eyelashes freezing into little icicles. In order to keep supporting your favorite bars and restaurants, you're going to have to apply that any-weather attitude to your drinking this winter.

Many bars and restaurants have already expanded and modified their patios due to the pandemic, but more adjustments will be necessary in order to make them hospitable come January and February. Heat goes a long way towards making an outdoor space cozy, so expect to see even more of those big outdoor space heaters of every type than usual.

There will also probably be a lot more fire, either in the form of wood-burning backyard fire pits at more casual taverns, or the electric rock pit type that doubles as a trendy patio centerpiece. I’ve also seen large patio heaters that are just tall gas flames in a wire cage, which are very efficient at putting out heat and pretty cool looking. I’m guessing a lot of bars and restaurants will also be erecting temporary structures for the winter to at least shield from the elements. A space like that can also hold an outdoor bar, making going into the building totally optional. Similarly, there may also be other ways to combat the brutally cold wind we will eventually get, including things like wind breaks, fences or even evergreen plants.

We've had one or two ice bars each winter lately, and I'm betting that we'll see a few more than usual come December. While they've always been a little bit of a tongue-in-cheek gimmick, you might as well have some fun and play up the fact that you're outside drinking in 20-degree weather.

Help from the City?

In order to help bars and restaurants keep their patios open all year round, there are some things the city could do to help. Most of the temporary ordinances that turn parking spots into restaurant parklets and side streets into makeshift patios are set to expire on November 15. Once that happens, some businesses will lose a huge percentage of their total seating capacity since occupancy indoors is capped. Though there would be some new logistical issues to deal with, like how to remove snow and ice from parklets and around side street patios, extending those permits would be a huge help for businesses.

Milwaukee could also take a cue from Chicago (as much as I hate saying that!) and release winter-specific guidelines for outdoor dining during the pandemic. The guidelines that Chicago released, while not comprehensive, at least offer some guidance on best practices for safety since this is new territory for a lot of businesses. There is guidance on outdoor structures like they must have 50% of the sides open to promote proper airflow, and guidance on heating devices, like gas heaters can only be operated in uncovered spaces and employees must be trained in their use and storage.

There are also general safety considerations that business owners who don’t normally have a patio might not think of, like having a clear traffic pattern with a marked entrance and exit, having enough fire extinguishers for the extra space, and creating inclement weather plans once the inevitable blizzards start.

There will still be people who are not ready to go to a bar, even if they never have to step foot inside. For those people, if you’d like to still offer support for your favorite spots, I’d encourage you to look into cocktail kits and other drink-at-home options they might be offering. Though your corner tavern might not have anything like that, many of the cocktail bars do, so you can enjoy something a little fancier than a couple cans of Milwaukee’s Best during your next Zoom happy hour.

