Active Streets for Businesses Extends Into Winter

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom large over Milwaukee, bar, restaurant and business owners across the city are contemplating their options once colder temperatures finally set in. Fortunately, on Wednesday, the City of Milwaukee announced an extension of the Active Streets for Businesses program through March 15. The original program from the Department of Public Works granted businesses permission to utilize parking lanes, sidewalks, and travel lanes in front of their establishments through November 15.

Along with the extension of the program, new guidelines have been established for businesses with safety related to colder weather in mind. Among those guidelines are provisions for heating and tenting, stating that temporary structures must be weighted, with 50% of total wall space open for air flow, and all tents must be fire-resistant. Any heating devices, including portable heaters, must be either installed or approved by a licensed contractor and kept away from combustible materials. Plans will also need to be submitted for snow and ice removal.

“When we were asked to get feedback from our bars and restaurants about the Active Streets for Business program to give input on its possible extension, the resounding sentiment from bar and restaurant owners was that no one could have made it through the summer without that program” said East Side BID executive director Elizabeth Brodek via statement. “Given consumer preferences, I don't think the need will change much in winter. We're so grateful that the City and DPW are open-minded and forward-thinking to make this happen for our local businesses.”

Current businesses who have been permitted to utilize their outdoor space through Active Streets program will need to submit their plans to the city in order to apply for the winter extension. For more information about Active Streets for Businesses, you can view the winter extension plan at the Department of Public Works website.