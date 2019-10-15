Bigger Wings and Crispier Fries at Buffalo Boss

× Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey

The Sherman Phoenix business plaza has some East Coast flavor in Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Buffalo Boss (3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.). The specialty is chicken wings from organically raised birds.

That factor manifests in bigger-than-average wings more tender in their juiciness. A combo deal of a half-dozen wings comes with some of the crispiest French fries in town, a trio of celery sticks and a choice of Buffalo Boss' own bleu cheese dressing or many other options.

They have an “Original Hot Sauce” plus an extremely peppery “N’Sinerator” sauce worthy of five flames. Less intense flavor options include ranch, garlic Parmesan, honey mustard and sweet teriyaki

A future trip to Sherman Phoenix will find me trying the yellow rice for a side and the vegan Impossible Wings. Self-serve pop dispensers don’t often deserve mention, but Boss’ inclusion of Barq’s Red Creme Soda is a rarity, and the beverage's creamy sweetness cuts those wings' heat scrumptiously.