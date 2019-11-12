Breakfast, Lunch (and Blue-Plate Specials) at Miss Katie's Diner

× Expand Photo credit: Julia Kozerski

Miss Katie’s (1900 W. Clybourn St.) is a diner the way diners used to be. The linoleum floor has been underfoot since Dwight Eisenhower, the chairs and booths are trimmed in chrome, and one can easily imagine Edward Hopper soaking up inspiration at the counter.

Miss Katie’s looks lived in—and that’s a good thing for a diner with no ironic pretenses. The joint serves breakfast and lunch and milkshakes in chocolate, vanilla and strawberry varieties.

Who needs weird trendy flavors?

They serve a simple burger, six ounces, char-broiled, topped with lettuce and tomato on a Sciortino roll. The stick-to-the-ribs blue-plate specials include meat loaf, turkey breast, pork loin and stuffed chicken served with mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, two thick slices of Italian bread and choice of soup or salad. The coffee cups are bottomless, and servers are as swift as they are friendly.