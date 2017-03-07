Burgers Raise a Ruckus in Shorewood

The Ruckus—the new fast-casual restaurant from the owners of Colectivo—is like an amped-up 1950s burger and shake joint.

The Ruckus

4144 N. Oakland Ave.

Shorewood, WI 53211

Their Classic Burger ($5.75) is a standard take on an American, well, classic, with an excellent smoky char flavor on the patty itself; those with larger appetites should turn to the Dbl-Dbl ($8.50), which doubles the meat and cheese and has a more satisfying meat-to-topping ratio.

Their rustic-cut fries ($3) are outstanding: They’re moderately salted and have great interplay between a perfect crunchy outside and soft, yielding inside.

For your thirst: They’ve got beer by the glass ($5) or pitcher ($12) (including the tasty One Tun Pale Ale brewed by 3 Sheeps Brewing especially for the Colectivo brand), six Jones Soda Co. sodas on fountain, and shakes and floats aplenty. I suggest a peanut butter shake ($5) with some fries on hand for dipping.

It’s a shame they close at 9 p.m. each evening: The Ruckus, while great for lunch or dinner, would make an excellent late-night spot, both for its food and its vibe.