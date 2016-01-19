Casablanca Continues to Expand on its Mediterranean Lunch Buffet

Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) started strong and has just kept growing ever since they moved to Milwaukee’s East Side. A few years ago, the already attractively designed restaurant added a colonnaded upper level with a veranda.

On a more subtle level, they continue to enhance their already outstanding lunch buffet. A recent visit found the addition of a tasty Mediterranean omelet as well as the hottest item on the buffet line, barbequed potatoes sizzling with cayenne pepper and paprika.

Old favorites remain, including spinach pies stuffed with sharp feta cheese, carrots sweetened with honey and cinnamon, crunchy falafel balls, tender eggplant, a cabbage salad with contrasting flavors of sour and mint, tabbouleh, hummus, baba ghannoj and a selection of desserts. The weekday buffet is vegetarian (you can order meat with an upcharge) but the Sunday version includes succulent lamb, chicken and more.