Crisp Crust and Tasty Toppings at Wy’east Pizza

The owners of Wy’east Pizza (5601 W. Vliet St.), Ann Brock and James Durawa, credit their accelerating business to a supportive neighborhood, good word of mouth and, of course, terrific pizza. Crisp and slightly charred, Wy’east Pizza’s artisan crust provides a welcoming base for its savory tomato sauce. Covered in melted mozzarella and pecorino cheese, the red pies include the likes of the Hogsback, a pleasing arrangement of sausage and red onion, and the enthusiastically recommended Hot Marmot, a delicious combination of fresh garlic, pepperoni and sweet hot peppers. Seemingly simple, the Hot Marmot carries a slight, enjoyable bite that can be remedied with a cold beer or a glass of red wine if one is so inclined.

And while the white pies lack the red sauce that covers most of the menu, it is difficult to ignore the promise of three melted cheeses decorated with fresh herbs. Charming and small, Wy’east Pizza offers limited indoor and patio seating, but patrons should not worry about finding a seat, as customers are welcome to carry their order across the street to the Wonder Bar, 5520 W. Vliet St.