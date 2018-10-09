Downtown's Busy Global Gastropub

× Expand Photo credit: Rumpus Room

The Rumpus Room (1030 N. Water St.; 414-292-0100) is so popular on weekends that, during a recent visit, the party ahead of us was told there was a two-hour wait. Fortunately, we made reservations. Located in the busy center of Downtown Milwaukee, the dark wood decor of the Bartolotta-owned Gastropub suggests a British pub, but the menu is global, ranging from a Korean short ribs starter to a vegan Moroccan tofu entrée with stops along the way for a Scotch egg (wrapped in sausage, breaded and fried), as well as Wisconsin favorites such as beer cheese soup and a Friday fish fry.

The Rumpus Burger is stacked tall and served on a perfectly toasted bun. Local sources include Peter Sciortino’s Bakery, Kaufhold’s Kurds and Milwaukee Pretzel Company—the latter for the soft German pretzel. The bar menu is notable for an enormous selection of scotch and bourbon, a well-curated selection of tap beer and a whole lot of everything else. On weekdays, Rumpus Room offers Grab & Go Lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.