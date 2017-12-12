Explorium No Ordinary Brew Pub

Posted on a wall near the bar at Explorium Brewpub (inside Southridge Mall, 5300 S. 76th St.) is a quotation from Roger von Oech. The toy maker-creativity expert’s observation about the necessity of exploration and travel certainly applies to the culinary adventure Explorium offers.

The pub’s approach is exemplified by its imperial stout herder’s pie. Chunks of steak, carrots, peas and onions stewed in the dish’s namesake beer mingle beneath a layer of cheddar cheesy mashed red potatoes and topped with two strips of bacon. It offers a slightly smoky array of tastes and textures.

Among Explorium’s other fare are three spicy preparations of black mussels, a Badger State-inspired cheese/bacon/tomato sandwich on bread encrusted with Parmesan and a dessert variation of Native American fry bread made from pizza dough and topped with powdered sugar and berries in a raspberry tequila sauce.

Burgers include bison, black bean and turkey. Explorium produces all of its own beer in house, except for one gluten-free option, Green’s Quest Tripel Blonde Ale from Belgium.

The décor is rich in brick and wood in an atmosphere veering toward the nautical.

The ambiance befits Explorium’s portal from a suburban shopping mall into a unique culinary journey.