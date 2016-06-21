A Feast for the Senses at Durbar

The modern rectangular exterior of the Park East Hotel gives no clue of the spectacular new restaurant housed within. Durbar Restaurant & Lounge (1011 N. Astor St.) is a post-modern Mughal Indian fantasy of painted panels, glass-beaded chandeliers, ornate umbrellas suspended from rafters, multiple rooms and no less than two bars, one of them made of glass with colored lights glowing from within.

Dinner prices are as luxurious as the setting but the lunch buffet is a bargain. Most days the buffet includes several tender chicken dishes and several vegetarian items, spiced moderately but flavorfully. Durbar is a feast for the palate as well as the eyes. The buffet is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday ($10) and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday ($15).