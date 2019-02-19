Fire Pit is Indigenous and Delicious

× Expand The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill offers Native American finger food in a setting dedicated to sports.

Diners seeking Native American fare apart from the Indian Summer festival season may be glad to find it on the menu of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill (1721 W. Canal St.). Fry bread and tacos made with fry bread are natural finger food inclusions for a setting filled with sports on big screen TVs. Folks with appetites not that starchy have a lighter, delightful option in a walleye fillet. The sweet white fish is served fried or—my preference—baked, with a serving of mildly seasoned wild rice and another of small broccoli flowerets with a hint of grated cheese making for a balanced, filling meal. A cup of bison chili adds more protein, different textures and a slowly-spreading heat abetted by a topping of chopped white onion. Potawatomi’s Fire Pit offers a fine fix of indigenous deliciousness.