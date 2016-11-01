Fish to Go on Center Street

Takeout comes no more bare boned than Center Street Fish Market, 1212 W. Center St. The Spartan approach isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. The long-running, cash-only establishment is one of several on the Northwest Side where customers order from one side of a partition similar to that of a bank’s drive-through.

The Market offers reasonably priced perch, whiting, catfish, cheeseburgers, pork chops and shrimp. A $5 fish sandwich meal deal includes a choice of a perch or catfish steak between two slices of square white bread and a generous handful of straight-cut and crispy French fries and a can of soda; customers can also enjoy a burger version of the $5 meal deal. Spritzing on a packet or two of Frank’s Red Hot Sauce that comes with fish orders adds the zest preferred by some soul food aficionados.