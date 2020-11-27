Goddess and the Baker for Divine Breakfasts, Lunches, Deserts

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Goddess and the Baker

Located at The Corners of Brookfield (340 High St.), the only Wisconsin location of the Chicago-based Goddess and the Baker offers pretty of heavenly fare. Though sandwiches, salads, macaroni & cheese and soups populate the menu, its breakfasts also offer tastes of paradise all day. Among its most celestial offerings is shakshuka, an Israeli dish not much seen in Southeastern Wisconsin. In Goddess and the Baker's iteration, eggs are baked in olive oil, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with globularly melted feta cheese and a side of sourdough toast, it's a flavorfully startling way to start-or continue-the day. Cookies, bars, pies, macaroons and more provide copious ways to pay obeisance to the baker and the culinary goddess. Try a slice of nuttily hearty carrot cake, served with caramel-drizzled puffs of whipped cream and top it with a cup of liquid chocolate. Though also available in chai, salted caramel and buzzed (with two espresso shots) varieties, the straight up European-styled sipping chocolate imbues sufficient richness to any meal, pleasantly congealing to something akin to pudding by the close of one's unhurried repast.