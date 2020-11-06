Great Breakfasts, Specialty Drinks and More at City.Net

× Expand Photo credit: Pat Robins

City.Net Jazz Cafe (306 E. Wisconsin Ave.; 414-336-1723) isn’t unusual in providing hot and cold coffee drinks in a setting that offers a front window view of Downtown. It’s not only the punctuation in the middle of its name that sets City.Net apart, however. Breakfast sandwiches aren’t out of the ordinary fare for eateries open at 6 a.m., but then there’s City.Net’s salmon panini. Also available with waffles instead of bread, when available, this pressed sandwich features a fish croquette and egg fried hard, served thick and hot. In its simplicity lies its delightfulness, but a side of syrup for dipping complements its basic, fulsome taste combination, too.

The hash browns served alongside it burst with such flavor that dowsing them in ketchup would approach criminality. Its unique taste and texture come from a recipe by the daughter of the pastor/drummer who opened City.Net about eight years ago. The oblong pad of potato is gently seasoned with herbs and grilled to give it a finely crumbly outside. The coffee to wash it down, from Milwaukee's own Abyssinian Roasters, is delicious on its own, but it also makes a great base for sweet specialty drinks named for jazz legends. An apt place to start on that portion of the menu is Berkeley's Fudge, honoring Milwaukee pianist Berkeley Fudge, with hot or cold java combined with syrups bearing the taste of his namesake chocolate treat and cherry vanilla for a flavorful effect akin to taking sips of a fruity candy cordial.

