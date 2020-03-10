Gyros Fit for a King

× Expand Photo courtesy of King Gyro

King Gyros (10000 W. Capitol Drive) couldn't have a more appropriate name. The humbly named eatery with the outsized signage serves many dishes featuring its namesake lamb-and-beef meat and its chicken variant. Diners won’t really find anything else Greek there, but there’s plenty else on offer for hungry patrons. Still, why not try the gyros? Though they are available in the form of pita sandwiches with vegetables and tzatziki sauce, King’s gyro breakfast options are intriguing. Strips of gyro served with eggs fried to your liking go by the luggage-referencing name of The Samsonite. The gyro skillet offers an even heartier repast, wherein copious meat, tomato slices, onion slivers and feta cheese crumbles are piled on a heap of softly fried hash browns, all topped by a trio of eggs.

Those not hungering for gyros have a bevy of club sandwiches, hamburgers and specialty sandwiches such as a Reuben, Monte Cristo and Philly beef to choose from. In nods to morning meals with broader international flair, King also purveys eggs served with kielbasa and chorizo (the latter is only served with scrambled eggs).