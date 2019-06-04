Heavenly Grille Serves Soul Food on the South Side

Heavenly Grille (831 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr.) bills its fare as American/Southern. Its chef, former food truck proprietor Tyree Fleming, has the goal of bringing variety to a neighborhood where fast food and Mexican eateries dominate. He succeeds with a full-day menu ranging from chicken wings with waffles and catfish and grits for breakfast to mostaccioli and fish dinners later in the day.

Heavenly Grille may also be the most southerly point in the city to offer African American soul food on Sundays.

From the options included in that portion of its offerings, a trio of well-salted perch filets went well with steamy, sweet potato medallions and greens served with turkey instead of the more traditional pork. Scrumptious cornbread accompanied the meal.