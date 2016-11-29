Home-Style Cooking on Canal Street

× Expand Photo Credit Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Canal Street Café (inside the front lobby of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 1721 W. Canal St.) maintains a balance between modern ambiance and timeless hominess. Beneath the long, hanging lights one can order from a menu with salads, burgers and entrées not far off from what Dad might grill or Mom would prepare in her oven. The dinner hour’s herb-roasted half-chicken is as fine a place to start as any. The day’s featured vegetable for a recent order was green beans, warm and crisp under a slight coating of garlicky oil. The rice pilaf included diced carrots and a mixture of white and wild grains, which accompanied the fowl with pleasantly earthy starchiness. The bird itself was tender and moist and the toasty herbal coating was tasty. Canal Street Café is an inexpensive spot for catching a good meal on the way to the casino or a concert at the Northern Lights Theater.