Hué a Vietnamese Favorite in Bay View and Tosa

A sure sign of success in the restaurant business is expansion, especially in terms of new locations being added.

Such is the case for Hué, now ensconced in both Bay View and Wauwatosa (2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.; 6519 W. North Ave.). Both offer a full menu of Vietnamese favorites, and you’ll find what you want here served with color and pizzazz. Spring rolls, lemongrass and garlic-marinated beef skewers, chicken, seafood and vegetable curries and, of course, that great staple of Vietnamese cuisine, Pho.

Hué’s menus are especially eater-friendly, explaining each dish quite thoroughly.