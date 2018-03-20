Look Out for King Crab Shack's Fish in a Bag

King Crab Shack (1330 E. Brady St.) introduced me to a new concept in seafood: fish in a bag. I’m part of a generation obsessed with experiencing new things and posting pictures about it on social media, so it didn’t jar me, but I was a little surprised by the lack of advertising: “Hey, heads up, this is coming to you in a bag.” I must’ve missed that. Regardless, my meal was delicious, but warning: Your entrée may be delivered in a bag.

More familiar was the format of my starters. The clam chowder was creamy but airy, with generous bites of clam, potatoes and celery. I also enjoyed the fried calamari coated in seasoned breading. Served on top a small basket of fries, the calamari was tender, but not rubbery, and loaded with flavor.

Ordering my entrée entailed selecting a shellfish, sides and a heat level for the sauce. My server prepared me for battle with my crustacean as he delivered plates, bibs, scissors and a roll of paper towel in a bucket. I opted for snow crab legs, with corn, red potatoes and mild sauce. No regrets. The blend of Cajun spices and buttery goodness marinated into the meat. Every bite was flavorful. The heat was enough to clear my sinuses without overwhelming my palate, and the crab legs were worth the toil of clumsily breaking through the shells.