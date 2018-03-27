Kompali Taqueria a New Contender for Great Tacos

The vibrant Kompali Taqueria (1205 E. Brady St.) is a fitting new edition to Milwaukee’s East Side.

Visitors place their orders a la carte from meat, fish and vegetarian taco varieties.

The Argentinian steak taco is worth writing home about. The meat is tender and dripping with self-actualization; this is steak as it was always meant to be.

A lighter option, the Baja style fish taco, is delicately breaded and fried to a satisfying crunch.

They offer many other alluring tacos, but I would go back to Kompali just for those two.

Kompali boasts a fairly expansive drink menu, but you can’t go wrong with the house margarita. It’s the goldilocks blend of sweet and sour which is simply refreshing.

This taqueria specializes in what it does best, and I would argue it’s a contender for some of Milwaukee’s best.