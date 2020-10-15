Lakefront Brewery Embraces National Cheese Curd Day

× Expand Image via Facebook / Lakefront Brewery National Cheese Curd Da

There are few things that Wisconsinites universally hold dearly more than the cheese curd. With that in mind, Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.) are celebrating National Cheese Curd Day on Thursday, representing the dairy state properly with their CurdWagon at their Downtown location from 4-8 p.m. for dine-in, patio, and carryout orders.

Five types of specialty cheese curds will be available at the CurdWagon, which normally makes appearances throughout the southeastern Wisconsin area during the summer. On the menu are traditional and spicy curds, as well as Korean BBQ, and sour cream and onion varieties. If you’re feeling seasonal, Lakefront will be offering Apple Crisp curds, which are fried with a sweet batter, with fried apple, caramel and an oatmeal topping. If you’re feeling patriotic, there are also Vote Curds, which are traditional cheese curds, offered with red and blue coloring, sparkles, and garlic ranch.

While the CurdWagon will be located outside, dining options are available in Lakefront Brewery’s beer hall, as well as on their patio in addition to carryout orders. Limited seating is available, with reservations preferred to help accommodate indoor dining. Masks must be worn unless eating or drinking at your table, and no parties larger than six people can be seated.

For more information on National Cheese Curd Day, as well as to make reservations, please visit Lakefront Brewery’s website.