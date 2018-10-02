Lions and Tigers and Old Fashioneds, Oh My!

The Shepherd Express has joined with the Racine Zoo to foster a celebration of Wisconsin’s classic cocktail. Attendees can sip samples of several Old Fashioneds while enjoying the venue’s lovely Lake Michigan shoreline. They’ll also be able to cast a vote for their favorite Old Fashioned, and, at the end of the night, a winner will be announced. we will crown a winner!

VIP tickets include a special French whiskey tasting (aged eight years in cognac barrels), an extra hour of socializing with vendors and a ticket to the Racine Zoo to use later. All VIPs will be entered in our contest for the opportunity to feed the giraffes! Proceeds from this event benefit the health and well-being of Racine Zoo’s wonderful animals, education programs, conservation efforts, grounds maintenance and more.

Competing vendors for this event include Carriage House Liquor Co., The Brickhouse, Butcher & Barrel Gastropub, Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Joey’s West, Main Hub, The NASH, Pub On Wisconsin, Pepi’s Pub and Grill, Reefpoint Brew House, Sazzy B Kenosha. All the Old Fashioneds will be made with brandy, whiskey and bourbon from Driftless Glen Distillery.

Tickets for the Old-Fashioned Cocktail event at the Racine Zoo (2131 N. Main St., Racine) are $28 (6-9 p.m.) or VIP for $45 (5-9 p.m.). It takes place on Saturday, Oct. 6. You must be 21 or older to attend.

For tickets, visit shepherdtickets.com/events/58312863/old-fashioned-cocktails.