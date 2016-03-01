Local Bistro Says Beer Goes with Everything

× Expand Photo by Maggie Vaughn

When non-Milwaukeeans think about what kind of food we prefer, they likely imagine something similar to the menu at Milwaukee Beer Bistro (2730 N. Humboldt Blvd.), in which nearly every item on the menu utilizes beer. Beer-braised short ribs! Beer cheese! Heffe Weiss waffles! Frittatas with gluten-free ale! The beer flavors are subtle and don’t overwhelm the dishes, often adding an interesting dimension to a traditional dish.

For brunch, it’s tough to beat their biscuits and gravy, featuring house-made beer and cheese biscuits and bratwurst gravy, although the chicken and waffles, served with a heap of beer cheese on top, are also tasty. Their house Bloody Marys are well known across the city, and are a welcome back-to-basics return for a drink that has been overcomplicated by bartenders obsessed with style over substance.

For dinner, try the aforementioned braised beef short-rib sandwich; if you’re vegan or gluten free, give their cauliflower and crispy tofu a whirl. Either way, start with the lemongrass and ginger tofu cakes appetizer, beautifully plated and topped with an excellent roasted red pepper sauce.