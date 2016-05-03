Metal Monster Burger at The Metal Grill

Cudahy’s Metal Grill (5036 S. Packard Ave.) is best known as a venue for live hard rock, but the corner bar also serves food. Their signature, the Metal Monster Burger, is a half-pound patty of Angus beef topped with cheddar, Swiss and pepper jack cheeses and a hill of crispy bourbon bacon bits on a toasty buttered roll. The Romaine leaf and tomato slice are big enough to cover it all. It’s understandable how this and other gargantuan creations on the menu are listed as meals and not merely sandwiches.

For burger lovers with edgier tastes, try the Throat Slayer, which adds jalapeños and a secret sauce to the Metal Monster’s base. Looking for alternatives? The Ball Park Race Sausage Sampler teams up Italian and Polish sausages with a hot dog, chorizo and brat with sides of marinara, dark ale mustard, sauerkraut and relish.

The Metal Grill may cater to carnivorous appetites, but herbivores can feel welcome with a veggie pizza featuring a couple of the sweeter varieties of bell peppers among its toppings.