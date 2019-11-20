Scratch-made at Riverwest's Wonderland

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wonderland

When was the last time you saw pumpernickel in a restaurant? Vacant for several years, the building that once housed West Bank Café has been expanded and refurbished as Wonderland (732 E. Burleigh St.). Don Krause, owner of the adjacent Art Bar, has transformed the space into a hipster diner with retro-patterned curtains and alt rock in stereo. The lunch counter and two rooms of booths and tables provide ample space.

Wonderland serves breakfast from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a menu including big, scratch-made biscuits, cornbread waffles and egg dishes. Pulled ham and bacon are the standard sides, but vegetarians can choose the grilled lentil patties, which are just one of many vegan-veggie options. Such standards as burgers and fries are served; there’s poutine and an entrée-oriented “supper menu” available 4-10 p.m. Wonderland has a long beer list, a short wine list and a full bar. Block off some time, because the kitchen works slowly. The pumpernickel is worth the wait.