Sunday Brunch Polish Style

Photo credit: Maggie Vaughn

Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave.) may be the area’s only remaining restaurant specializing in Polish fare. Even at Sunday brunch, Polonez occupies a unique place. Polish sausage and dill pickle soup are among the items offered on the buffet line. Morning staples such as moderately crisp bacon shares space with a sweet-and-sour ethnic specialty, bigos (hunter’s stew). All that protein can be complemented by potatoes in the form hash browns, small pancakes made with a smooth batter containing a hint of onion plus German and Polish salads.

Macaroni and tropical fruit salads join deviled eggs for colder delectables. The buffet ends sweetly with pierogis filled with slightly sugary cheese, miniature banana crepes and a variety of desserts; a recent visit found a carrot cake of nearly red velvet darkness and Polish cheesecake as spongy as it is tasty. The buffet comes with entertainment, such as the dulcet tones and colorful folkloric garb of a strolling accordionist who looked pleased to pose for pictures with parties celebrating birthdays and other special occasions. The all-you-can-eat buffet is $17.50 for adults and $8.75 for children under 12. Sunday brunch is served 11 a.m.-2 p.m.