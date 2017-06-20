Ted's in Tosa for Ice Cream, Burgers and Breakfast

A celebrated Wauwatosa institution, Ted’s Ice Cream & Restaurant (6204 W. North Ave.) has thrived by keeping things simple. Seating is close quarters with a few tables and two counters; the food is classic no-frills diner fare.

Serving breakfast and lunch daily, Ted’s options range from the traditional breakfast, malts and sundaes to specialty sandwiches. Breakfast items include a build-your-own omelet option, pancakes, thickly or thinly cut French toast, Ted’s eggs benedict, and a Belgian waffle topped with homemade ice cream.

Specialty sandwiches include the French dip; Philly cheesesteak; Colorado Special with Muenster, grilled ham and red onion on rye; and the Ted’s grilled cheese (American cheese, bacon and tomato on Turano Italian bread). Offering the classic cheeseburger and the classic hamburger, Ted’s also prepares the Boss Burger, a one-third-pound charbroiled patty on a garlic roll with French fries and choice of salad or delicious soup.