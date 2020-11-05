The Fermentorium to Release New Beers for Blackout Wednesday

× Expand Photo via The Fermentorium

The night before Thanksgiving is often one of the biggest social events of the year, commonly referred to as “Blackout Wednesday,” which in many ways is a holiday of its own. Cedarburg brewery The Fermentorium is feeling festive this year, and will commemorate the start of the holiday season with the return of their Imperial Milk Stout, Sweater Weather, along with three holiday variants: S’mores, Car Bomb, and Ugly Sweater Weather. The new beers will feature coffee, double vanilla, and cookies and cream flavors respectively, and are expected to be available through the holiday season.

For the release of the new brews, The Fermentorium will be hosting a Blackout Wednesday at their Brewery and Tasting Room location in Cedarburg as well as their Barrel House location in Wauwatosa on Nov. 25. Variety packs of the new beers will be available, as well as four-packs of each individual beer. Festivities will begin at 12 p.m. at both locations, with food trucks planned to be on-site, as well as The Fermentorium’s full food menu and Blackout Wednesday specials.

Those interested in preordering a four-pack of any of the Sweater Weather variants or a variety pack can do so beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24 by going to The Fermentorium’s website. More information about the release event is available on Facebook as well.