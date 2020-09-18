Twisted Plants Brings Its Plant-Based Menu to Cudahy

Photo courtesy of Twisted Plants

Cudahy has always been synonymous with bacon, due to the scent of pork products occasionally wafting through the air from the city’s namesake meat packing plant. But the South Shore suburb’s hottest new restaurant, Twisted Plants (4905 S. Packard Ave.), exclusively serves vegan fare. They’ve done a steady carryout business since opening in May. The dining room will open at a later time.

Twisted Plants puts vegan twists on comfort foods, with names inspired from movies. The burgers are quality plant-based patties such as Beyond Meat, topped with house-made sauces. Up in Smoke comes with vegan American cheese, tempeh bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Twisted Smokehouse sauce ($15.50). Soul Plane is a breaded vegan chicken patty with chipotle ranch sauce, pickles, lettuce and tomato ($13.50).

Sandwiches such as the Big Lebowski ($13.50) feature seasoned shredded jackfruit, a nutrient-dense fruit from the jack tree. The tangy jackfruit on Big Lebowski is topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms and vegan provolone. Burgers and sandwiches are served on pretzel buns, along with a generous portion of waffle fries.

Appetizers include cauliflower bites ($11) available in four varieties, or This Is the End ($12), waffle fries loaded with BBQ jackfruit, jalapenos and sauces. The mozzarella sticks ($8), a vegan version of the pub favorite, lack the stringy ooze of traditional cheese but are just as satisfying. The creamy, slightly nutty vegan cheese is nestled in a hearty layer of crispy, seasoned breading. For dessert, Twisted Plants has recently added Scratch Ice Cream’s vegan varieties.

For more information, visit twistedplants.com.

