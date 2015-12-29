West Side’s Gyros King

For several years the former Lucky’s Custard location at 100th Street and Capitol Drive stood vacant. Road construction on Capitol in recent years played a big role in delays to find a new business to take over the space. In November, King Gyros (10000 W. Capitol Drive) opened to much local fanfare. Happily, they offer so much more than a custard stand—serving up huge and delicious breakfasts, lunch specials, dinners and Friday fish frys. Obviously, as the name suggests, they prominently feature gyros as well. There aren’t many options on the West Side of town for good gyros, but King Gyros has filled this niche nicely. Pitas piled high with that beautifully shaved meat, onions and tomatoes will be sure to satisfy. Recently, chicken gyros have been added to the menu for those who are looking for a lighter option. The custard may be gone, but King Gyros offers banana splits, sundaes and super rich shakes and malts. As they’ve only been open a short while, the menu will continue to be refined as more items are added.

