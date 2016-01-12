Xankia Brings Vietnamese Flavor Downtown

Xankia (222 W. Wells St.) serves delectable Vietnamese sandwiches to please most pallets. Offered are tofu, chicken and beef sandwiches/meals ($5-$11), soups and noodle dishes, as well as desserts (lotus cookies and Hmong-style tapioca made fresh daily). Try the vegetarian egg rolls or shrimp spring rolls and roast chicken sandwich for lunch. Equally popular are the beef and meatball pho, shrimp pho and pork steam bun (as a side). Xankia (pronounced Sun-Kia) is perfect for exploring the taste of Vietnam with friends, for casual meetings, or treating your family to a delicious and healthy lunch or dinner. Open at 10 a.m. daily (closed Sunday), you can dine in, carry out or consider letting them cater your next special event. Enjoy!