YellowBellies Opens Fork & Tap in Port Washington

In a location overlooking the marina in downtown Port Washington, one of Milwaukee’s favorite food trucks, YellowBellies, has opened the doors to its newest adventure, Fork & Tap (203 E. Main St.). According to owners Michael and Siobhan Mesenbourg, “Opening this restaurant is our dream come true. Basically, YellowBellies plus.” With a full bar, shareables, salads and their famous pulled rotisserie chicken sandwiches, Fork & Tap will allow a larger audience (in their hometown) to enjoy their tasty creations while taking in a scenic view. Fork & Tap opens daily at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.