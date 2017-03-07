Where They Drink: Kelly Coffey and Don Russell

× Expand Kelly Coffey and Don Russell

Swingin’ Door Exchange

219 E. Michigan St.

414-276-8150

SwinginDoorExchange.com

Founding artist members and members of the board of Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, Kelly Coffey and Don Russell are leading writers, performers and directors in Milwaukee’s growing experimental dance-theater scene, making one unique multidisciplinary world premiere after another. “Our favorite place to hash out creative projects and ideas is Swingin’ Door Exchange," Coffey says. “It’s close to the Underground Collaborative where we work and it’s got a relaxed vibe, dark paneling and awesome stained glass décor from the end of the Prohibition era. Food is great, especially the killer ahi tuna. As Milwaukee natives, their fish fry is amazing. Our usual drink is a whiskey on the rocks—straight up if we’re feeling seriously creative."