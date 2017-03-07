Where They Drink: Mike Regal

× Expand Mike Regal

Cactus Club

2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

414-897-0663

CactusClubMilwaukee.com

Cactus Club has historically been known as a punk and rock venue, but in the last couple of years the venue has also opened its doors to hip-hop in a big way, hosting a variety of rap shows each month. Mike Regal, a rapper and prolific producer who has lent beats to more than a dozen Milwaukee artists, was smitten immediately. “I just love the environment and the workers there, and how well they interact with everybody and how efficient they are at getting you drinks," says Regal, who enjoys hanging out there even when he isn’t performing. His go-to order? “Jack and Coke, always," he says. “It’s simple, but they always do it right."