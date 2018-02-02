Six Beers Coming in Early 2018 from Tyranena

Happy new year! New episode is up. Listen here:

The Tap Takeover Podcast crew hits the road again, traveling to Lake Mills, Wis., to visit with Dale and Ryan from Tyranena Brewing.

We’ll discuss the fun local stories and characters which color the beer names and branding, learning to brew on a 30 barrel “pilot batch” system, and the ability to peruse 20 years of beer recipes kept in the brewery.

Plus breaking news on the special releases coming in the first four months of 2018 from Tyranena:

Who's Your Daddy? Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Porter re-released in January

The Kissers' Monday Night Special Oatmeal Double Stout (Bourbon Barrel-Aged) re-release in February

Down 'N Dirty Chocolate Oatmeal Stout ready in February

Devil Over A Barrel Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coffee Imperial Oatmeal Porter re-release coming in March

24-hour fresh Double IPA (name TBD) to be released the opening week of March Madness

High Class Broad Imperial Brown Ale Aged in Brandy Barrels release in April

Grab a pint of Coco Poco and join us for the fun! Cheers!

Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes or Libsyn to get an alert when new episodes are released. And don't forget to Like, Share and Rate us on your podcast listening platform as well!