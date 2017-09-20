Beercation to Toppling Goliath in Iowa for Release of Morning Delight Breakfast Stout

× Expand Alex with Toppling Goliath brewmaster Mike Saboe (center) and owner Clark Lewey (right)

New episode is up. This is a big one! Listen here:

×

Alex takes the Tap Takeover Podcast on a little beercation to Decorah, IA for the release of the Morning Delight breakfast stout at Toppling Goliath Brewery.

Fortunately, both owner Clark Lewey and brewmaster Mike Saboe were able to spare some precious time on a busy day for an amazing interview!

Where did the names Toppling Goliath and Pseudo-Sue originate? Does the building of a new brewing facility mean an expansion in distribution? Will the SR-71 ever be brewed again?

We’ve got the answers on this very special bonus episode! Cheers!

Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes or Libsyn to get an alert when new episodes are released.