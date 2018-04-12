Experimental Brews Coming Out of 1840 Brewing Company

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

New episode is up. Listen here:

×

The Tap Takeover Podcast Crew pays a special visit to one of the hottest new breweries in Milwaukee, 1840 Brewing Company. We learn about owner and head brewer Kyle Vetter's brewing roots in both Wisconsin and Colorado as he traveled back home to open his hometown brewery.

Lots of updates on the amazing liquid coming out of the experimental brewing and barreling projects at 1840, as well as news about the upcoming brewery-only pre-sale release this coming Saturday.

Grab a "hipster" bottle of Cashmere Sweater and join us for the fun! Cheers!

Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes or Libsyn to get an alert when new episodes are released. And don't forget to Like, Share and Rate us on your podcast listening platform as well!