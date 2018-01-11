Goose Island Brewers Talk Barrel-Aging, Sour Program and What's Ahead for 2018

Happy new year! New episode is up. Listen here:

The boys from Goose Island return for Part 2 of their interview with the Tap Takeover Podcast, and they are bringing with them the finishing touches to the Bourbon County lineup (Miss Part #1? Check it out here).

Quinn, Pete, Reed, Sam and Marc discuss the thought process behind the Cooper Project, the Sour Sisters wine barrel-aging program, and what they’ll have in store for 2018.

We’ll talk Prop 17 with Quinn, the man who came up with this year’s formula, plus some insight into the “friendly competition” that goes into determining the Proprietor’s Blend recipe each year.

And we’ll discuss the lessons learned from the tragic 2015 infected Bourbon County Brand Stout lineup, and why brewing is sometimes personal. Grab a BCBS-Northwoods Stout and join us for Episode 33! Cheers!

