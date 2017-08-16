What's in Sprecher Brewery Founder Randy Sprecher's Beer Cellar?

Our latest episode is out now! Listen here:

×

The Tap Takeover Podcast is back with the much-anticipated second part of our interview with Randy Sprecher, owner of Sprecher Brewing in Milwaukee (listen to Part 1 here).

What an honor it was to sit down with a brewer who, let’s face it, has forgotten more about brewing beer than most of us will ever learn.

In this episode, we will learn more about the cellar-aging process with a live tasting of some of the delectable treats that the folks at Sprecher Brewing have squirreled away in storage, we’ll discuss the weight of molecules and how temperature affects flavor, and a brief history of the traditional Firkin.

Plus pop-up bars, beer gardens, and Beer News! Cheers!

Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes or Libsyn to get an alert when new episodes are released.